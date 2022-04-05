Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

