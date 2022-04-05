Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

BBLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

BBLN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

