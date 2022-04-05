Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s performance has been benefiting from robust water quality acquisition-related sales, backlog conversion and record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are tailwinds. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations bode well. Strong cash generation and balance sheet boost its capital allocation strategy. This aids growth of its business organically and through acquisitions. However, high research and development (R&D) costs and manufacturing woes from electronic component shortage might dent its margins.”

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE BMI opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

