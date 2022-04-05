Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

BSBR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 2,153,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,335. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

