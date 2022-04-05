Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.20 at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 775.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

