Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.42. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 604 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.