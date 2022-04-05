Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4,707.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,561. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

