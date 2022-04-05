Barclays Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 320

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.