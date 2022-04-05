Barclays Cuts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.97).

NWG opened at GBX 215.51 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.63. The firm has a market cap of £22.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

