Barclays Cuts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.87.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $153.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.05. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

