Barclays Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $52.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 51.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

