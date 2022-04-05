Barclays Reiterates “€3.00” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.55) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.96) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.77 ($3.04).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.54 ($2.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.45. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.