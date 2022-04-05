Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.49)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.33.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

