Barclays Trims Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Target Price to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.44) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.69) to GBX 860 ($11.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 657.20 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.33. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.45.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

