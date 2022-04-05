Barclays Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $134.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.11.

NYSE:DKS opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,931,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

