Barclays Trims Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Target Price to 120.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.