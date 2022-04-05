Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 733,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,081. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $676.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

