Barratt Developments plc (BTDPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2569 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.41) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.29) to GBX 832 ($10.91) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.25.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.