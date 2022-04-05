Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Base Carbon alerts:

About Base Carbon (Get Rating)

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.