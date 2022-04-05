Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Financial Review

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get UMB Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMB Financial and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 26.57% 11.52% 0.94% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.50 $353.02 million $7.25 13.33 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.