Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to post sales of $487.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $549.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 71.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

