Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

