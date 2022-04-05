Begbies Traynor Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 115.61 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.29. The stock has a market cap of £177.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,196.00.

BEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.14) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

