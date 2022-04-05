Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BLPH stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

