BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.80

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 498047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

