Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,603 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

