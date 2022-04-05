Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,700 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.