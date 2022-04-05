Bessemer Group Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

