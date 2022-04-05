Bessemer Group Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

