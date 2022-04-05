Bessemer Group Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

