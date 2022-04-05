Bessemer Group Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

XEL stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

