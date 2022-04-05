Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $251.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

