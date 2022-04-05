Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,047 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

