Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.