Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vale by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,966,000 after buying an additional 1,900,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vale by 56.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 150.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 76,332 shares during the last quarter.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

VALE stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

