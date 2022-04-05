Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Bezant (BZNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $726,234.67 and approximately $80.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00107590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

