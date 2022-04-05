Bibox Token (BIX) Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Bibox Token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $1.11 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bibox Token Profile

BIX is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Coin Trading

