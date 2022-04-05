BioPassport Token Hits Market Capitalization of $58.43 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $58.43 million and $1.02 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars.

