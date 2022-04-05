Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $4,235.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003103 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

