Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $96.74 or 0.00211002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $113.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,849.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00808664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022176 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,024,070 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

