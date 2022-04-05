BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $638,148.99 and approximately $810.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,543,518 coins and its circulating supply is 5,332,064 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.