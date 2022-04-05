BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:CII traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 113,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,831. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

