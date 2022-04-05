BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,657,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $17.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $765.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $931.76.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

