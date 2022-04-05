BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BKN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

