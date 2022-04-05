Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

