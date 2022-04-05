BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:MUC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.