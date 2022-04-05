BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 2222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
