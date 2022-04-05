BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.76

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 2222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

