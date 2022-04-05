BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MYD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 253,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,542. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 119,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.