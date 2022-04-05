BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MYI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 178,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

