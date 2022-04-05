Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

NYSE:BLND opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $5,888,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

